Secret Pen Pals Revealed

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are about connecting with each other. And that’s what many fourth Graders from the Southern Aroostook Community School did today. After two months of writing letters to a secret pen pal from the community, they finally got the chance to meet in person.

Jayce Swallow reads, “Dear Secret Pal Number 19, Thank you for all your informative letters. I enjoy them so much. I am very excited to meet you on Tuesday. It will be fun”

That was fourth grader Jayce Swallow reading a letter he just got from his formerly secret pen pal. 26 fourth graders and 26 seniors in the community have been sending letters back and forth throughout the Fall.

Fourth Grader Liam Hardy says, “We get to ask each other questions and we get to tell them what our favorite things are and what our favorite animals are and stuff. It’s pretty fun.”

Community member Trudy Long says, “I enjoy getting them. I get pictures. I get letters. I get a lot of really really good questions.”

Fourth grader Beecher Lagasse says, “I get to meet somebody by talking to them over a Letter.”

Some of the Senior citizens have been a Secret Pal for years.

Teacher, Liz Clark, says, “It’s been going on at this school for thirteen years And some of the same secret pals have done it for thirteen years.”

Community member, Connie Bartlett, says, “I have been a secret pal for at least ten years.”

Neither pen pal knew the other’s identity while sending the letters back and forth.

Long says, “Then we get together to have this luncheon and meet your secret buddy.”

During the Luncheon the pen pals made a keepsake for the holidays

Fourth grader, Sara Kennedy, says “So we got to ask our secret pal some questions and make cardinals that we exchanged to remember our secret pal.”

L Clark says, “And we always do an ornament. This year we did a little cardinal. And some of the secret pals have an ornament from every year they put on our trees.”

Teacher, Jill Starrett, says “Together they do it when they do the secret pal reveal. That’s one of the activities they do with their pal.”

For some folks, the luncheon was like a family reunion.

Community member, Doug Clark, says, “We get to know our pen pals a lot better. It just happens that this one is my nephew. And I didn’t know it until today.”

Bartlett says, “This year I had the privilege of having my granddaughter as my secret pal. She guessed me right off quick.”

For everyone, it was a memory and friendship they won’t forget.

Bartlett says, “Last year’s secret pal came in and talked to me today and he could remember me and it’s just a really memorable occasion.”

Folks at the school say it’s all about connecting the community together.

