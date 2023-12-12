Slippery Travel Overnight Tonight Thanks to Below Freezing Temperatures

By Rob Koenig
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After heavy rain during the overnight hours eventually transitioned over to snow over northern areas, most if not all of the precipitation has tapered off for the evening. The concern now turns to temperatures, which will be cooling off between now and tomorrow morning. Expect any surfaces that are still wet to freeze over between now and midnight tonight, resulting in slippery travel for everyone going into the day tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight quickly cool off below freezing between now and midnight. This will result in slippery travel county wide on untreated surfaces. Please make sure to take it slow on the roads, and leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re trying to go, as road conditions won’t improve until salt and sand has been spread. Temperatures tonight continue to cool off into the upper teens and lower 20s for most spots by tomorrow morning. With temperatures looking to cool off this much, expect any standing water to freeze over, and will remain frozen over for much of the week.

Tomorrow does feature plenty of sunshine. Weather wise things will be nice, with a few clouds returning to the forecast during the afternoon and evening. This will be out ahead of a cold front that’s expected to move through tomorrow night into Wednesday. This could spark off some scattered snow showers, which could be enough to create some accumulation on roadways. The latest computer models indicate snowfall totals won’t be much, with some locations receiving up to an inch of snow by late Wednesday evening. High temperatures tomorrow reach the mid to upper 20s for most. Like I mentioned before, temperatures won’t rise above the freezing mark, meaning we won’t see any melting during the day tomorrow. This means any surfaces that freeze over tonight will remain frozen pretty much through the rest of the work week.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

