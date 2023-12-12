State Police Respond to Tractor Trailer Fire on I-95

MSP responds to Tractor Trailer Fire on the Interstate
MSP responds to Tractor Trailer Fire on the Interstate(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) -

On Monday, December 11, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm, Troopers responded to a vehicle fire at mile 277 southbound in Island Falls.

A tractor trailer unit hauling beer experienced a blown inner passenger tire and as a result a fire started in the passenger rear of the trailer.

The operator of the truck, 23-year-old Sahil Pal of Dieppe, New Brunswick and his passenger pulled over and attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but were unable to do so.  The fire quickly spread inside the trailer and it became fully involved.

The driver was able to separate the tractor unit before the fire reached the front of the trailer.

Island Falls and Oakfield Fire Departments responded and put out the fire.

The Interstate in that area was shut down for about two hours.

State Police are asking that drivers use caution when traveling in the area of 277 southbound as crews are removing debris from the roadway. Also assisting on scene was Maine DOT and Westerdahls Towing

