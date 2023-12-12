Sunshine on the Way This Afternoon At The Cost of Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After widespread rain and snow showers across the county yesterday, we have dried things out with the exception of points east. That is where we have been dealing with some persistent snow showers this morning. This has provided a quick coating onto the roadways. Given that, you will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time on the roads for your commute especially since temperatures remain in the teens and twenties. Because breezier conditions have also remained persistent, it has impacted the state of our feels-like temperatures or wind chill values which are now sitting closer to the upper single digits and low teens.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

With a few minor disturbances stemming from the area of low pressure to our northeast, we will see another chance for snow showers late in the evening. Other than that, our weather pattern will look to remain fairly quiet with more chances for sunshine and drier conditions to round out the work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Despite the sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will only increase towards the middle 20s. Going hour by hour for you, most stubborn areas of cloud cover will look to clear out fairly early on as the weaker disturbance lifts towards the northeast. A few more passing clouds are expected, but I’m not expecting them to really hinder the sunshine by much. It’s not until the mid to late evening when we will see more of a quick increase in cloud cover ahead of snow shower chances. It’s worth noting that these showers will also have the potential of creating a quick coating on the roadways. With snow showers lasting right through the morning commute, it will once again provide us with some slick travel conditions. Due to the cloud cover we won’t see much of a difference between our high temperatures and our expected lows. Temperatures will bottom out closer to the low 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We slowly increase our temperatures by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will eventually rise closer to the freezing mark. Because we will have a better chance of seeing more of the sunshine late in the day, I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes a while for our highs to be set for the daytime. With quiet weather developing throughout the remainder of the work week, we won’t see much in terms of precipitation as we look to trend fairly dry.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

