Toddler hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle, officials say

A toddler died Monday in Cass County after being struck by an SUV. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who was later identified as Whit Richards, was hit at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m.

Whit was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on South 6th hit him.

Officials said the boy unfortunately died at a Lincoln hospital despite the lifesaving efforts attempted by his father and several bystanders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liquid Precipitation Potential (Now - Monday Night)
Multiple Impacts Expected Weather Wise During the day Monday
Rainfall Potential (Sunday-Monday)
Watching the Threat for Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, and Slippery Travel Sunday into Monday
A 91-year-old man has been delivering for Meals on Wheels since the '90s.
Late wife’s idea drives 91-year-old to continue delivering meals
Dog rescued from Caribou structure fire
Weather on the Web AM
Rain and Snow Will Provide Impacts to the Morning and Evening Commute

Latest News

A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach
A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward...
GRAPHIC: 52-foot whale washes ashore on Pacific beach
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses
Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference before...
Man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting plans to represent himself at trial