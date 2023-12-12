Wreaths Arrive in Caribou for National Wreaths Across America Day

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Over 600 wreaths made the trek up route one in preparation for wreaths across America day to honor America’s fallen. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We put wreaths on all the other cemeteries in the area, and the flagpoles, just to honor them (veterans) to make sure that nobodies forgotten.” says Roger Felix – Commander, Caribou VFW

Since 2007, Maine based organization, Wreaths Across America has set the goal of placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave marker and pay tribute to veterans with ceremonies around the holiday season. Saturday, December 16th is National Wreaths Across America day, where over 2.7 million wreaths will be laid at over 3,700 locations nationwide.

“I think it’s more for families too, as a sense of remembrance. It also allows the families to have more closure during the holiday season.” adds Felix.

Over 650 wreaths were transported from downstate and made the journey up route one Monday morning, escorted by Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriffs, Houlton PD, Presque Isle PD, as well as Caribou Police as the wreaths arrived at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery. Those wreaths will be laid by volunteers including the youth of the Civil Air Patrol.

“They have sacrificed so much for us and our way of life. When we lay the wreath, I have them stand back and they salute the stone and they speak the name that hasn’t been spoken, so at least it’s spoken once a year, their grade and the military branch in which they served from.” says 2LT Kelly Mierzwa of the Civil Air Patrol

“The fact that young people come out and assist us in remembering and honoring our fallen is tremendous and allows us to continue that teaching that we want to teach about history, we want to teach that there are people that sacrificed and it’s always great to see the young people involved in making a difference in their community.” says Felix.

The laying of the wreaths will commence at around 10 am Saturday morning at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, followed by a short ceremony which is open to the public. Volunteers are welcome to help lay the wreaths.

