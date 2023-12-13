17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP responds to Tractor Trailer Fire on the Interstate
State Police Respond to Tractor Trailer Fire on I-95
Liquid Precipitation Potential (Now - Monday Night)
Multiple Impacts Expected Weather Wise During the day Monday
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Wreaths Arrive in Caribou
Wreaths Arrive in Caribou for National Wreaths Across America Day
CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening

Latest News

Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push