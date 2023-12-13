Caribou Wrestling numbers continue to increase

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Caribou wrestling team is seeing a resurgence. They have 28 wrestlers on their roster, that is a far cry from where they were three years ago, when circumstances including the pandemic put the viability of the team in jeopardy. Casey Ryan is in third year as coach and he is ecstatic with the popularity of the sport.

(Casey Ryan):” I think that wrestling helps build tough people able to do hard things.”

Ryan works right at Caribou High School, and he feels that seeing the students every day has given him a chance to recruit new wrestlers to the team.

Ryan:” We are in a lucky position here at Caribou. I get to be in the school every day. I am the study hall advisor here and I get to see 200 or more kids every day. I think that me being able to spread the message about our program has helped alot.”

Freshman Alex Adams is wrestling for the first time. He won his weight division at the Bucksport tournament over the weekend.

(Alex Adams):” Resilience. That is it really work hard.”

Because of the large number of wrestlers on the roster the team is holding two practices a day.

Ryan:” We have a morning practice from 6 to 7 and then we have a regular practice from 2:45 to 5:30. In that case we are very fortunate to have support from our Athletic Department to have the time and space. When you have so many kids it is hard to give all very close attention if you don’t have that extra time with them. We have been fortunate to have that extra time.”

Once again, this year the Vikings have a large number of girls who are wrestling. He said that nationwide there has been a huge increase in the number of females wrestling.

Ryan:” Women’s wrestling is the fastest growing NCAA sport. They are beginning to get more coverage. A lot of people are beginning to look at girls wrestling as a viable way to attend a college. It’s growing so quickly in college that oftentimes they are recruiting from places like Maine. Having two state champions here in the building doesn’t hurt our numbers at all. It helps a lot. The girls see that those girls succeeded, and they know they can too.”

Grace Jean is the girls state champion in her weight division. She and Jocely Parlin both captured girls state titles last year. Jean took up the sport as a freshman.

(Grace Jean):” My friend Jocelyn actually got me into it. I played basketball before. I like the suplex because it is easy to check them over your shoulder.”

Freshman Elizabeth Robbins loves the sport and since elementary school knew she wanted to be a member of the team.

(Elizabeth Robbins):” Since probably about 5th grade. I based on how we started the year. I think we will do very good especially if we keep the bond that we have.”

Ryan says that the sport teaches the student athletes so much more than wrestling moves.

Ryan:” I think wrestling is a super important thing because to be honest it is less about the matches and more about the people. If we can build great people we have hope for the future.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.