Madawaska has new gym floor

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Basketball season begins tomorrow night and for fans attending games in Madawaska they will notice a new gym floor. Brady Hodgdkin of our student partner at WOWL has the story.

Brady Hodgkin: This is brady hodgkin with wowl reporting from the madawaska middle/high school giving you updates in the new gym floor

Brady: We caught up with mr paul chasse to ask questions and get some answers on the new gym floor

Mr Paul Chasse: So the school decided top finish the floor because it’s actually recommended that we refinish the floors every eight to ten years, unfortunately it’s been 20 years for the madawaska middle/high schools and just about 24 for the elementary school so were long overdue to get the floors refinished.

Brady: We then asked for some of the differences between the new and old floor finishes

Mr Chasse: So the old finish as you can tell or if you can remember it was very yellowed and very dark, the old finish was an oil based finish and back in the day that’s what they used to use applying the oil based finish had high voc so it really smelled for quite a while and it would off gas for a while and the worst part it would yellow your floor so every two or three years you’d have to repaint your lines because you blue lines would end up green you know, so by resanding the floor we now use a water based finish so now the color that you see now on the floor is the color it’s gonna stay

Brady: And how long did this all take? Well we got the answer for that to

Mr Chasse: From start to finish you’re talking from sanding the floor to putting a seal coat on top of it and then painting your lines and then putting your finish you’re talking three and a half to four weeks.

Brady: he then also gave info on the contractor and what would need to be done to keep the floors looking as new as they are now

Mr Chasse: no unfortunately we had nobody local that does that type of work we had to contract away it was a company out of Casco Maine. So every year well have to get the floor not sanded like it was this year they just have to scuff the top of it to remove any imperfections or any marks or what not and then they recoat it again so it looks just as new once again

Brady: this has been Brady Hodgkin with WOWL Channel 16, signing off

