Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone. It’s another morning where we are waking up to some snow showers across the region and some of them have become moderate at times. Because they are fast moving and we have had a slight breeze, these will have the potential to quickly reduce visibility and provide a quick coating onto the roadways. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination especially since temperatures remain below the freezing mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We’ve seen these snow showers become more apparent due to a a weaker cold front sitting to our west. As the system moves to the east, shower chances will become less likely. That returns us to a quiet weather pattern through the weekend with more chances for sunshine. However, we continuing to monitor another stronger coastal system in time for the early week next week. Models have not come to a consensus with the exact timing and track, so this is something we will continue to monitor for you.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Compared to where our temperatures stand right now, we won’t see them increase by much by this afternoon. Most spots can expect highs towards the freezing mark. Going hour by hour for you, scattered snow shower chances stick around through the course of the morning, but they will remain fairly light in nature. As the system departs, shower chances will become less likely early this afternoon. Skies will attempt to clear out, but not until after midnight. That will result in overnight lows bottoming out into the upper single digits and low teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The full sunshine returns tomorrow, but once again at the cost of some cooler temperatures. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to even make it past the middle 20s. Because breezier conditions look to persist, it’s likely temperatures will feel much cooler than that.

CPC Temp Outlook (WAGM)

Even though it may seem like temperatures have been remaining fairly cold, looking at the extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures look to trend above average even throughout most of the United States. I know a lot of us are looking forward to the possibility of a white Christmas, but as of right now temperatures are not looking ideal for that to occur. Of course a lot can change between now and then, so we can still hope for a white Christmas in the county.

