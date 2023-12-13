Scattered Snow Showers Possible Tomorrow, with Quiet Weather Returning Late Week

Rob's Tuesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After some sunshine during the day today, cloud cover is already returning to the region this evening. This is out ahead of a cold front that’s expected to move through the region between now and tomorrow afternoon, sparking off the chance for scattered snow showers between midnight tonight and late tomorrow afternoon. Once the cold front passes through the region, sunshine is expected to return to the forecast for Thursday, but it will be at the cost of warmer temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover continuing to increase between now and tomorrow morning. I don’t think snow showers will begin until after midnight tonight, with light snow showers expected to last into the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off slightly, but not nearly as much as what we saw last night. Low temperatures end up bottoming out in the lower 20s for most places, with some spots hanging onto the mid 20s. Southwesterly winds will continue to be breezy during the overnight hours, adding a chill to the air going into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

While tomorrow starts off with cloud cover and snow shower chances, we will see some improvement as the day progresses. Expect more sunshine during the afternoon hours tomorrow as the cold front exits the region. We’ll eventually see nicer weather return the forecast tomorrow night into Thursday as high pressure regains control across the region. This will leave us with more sunshine and chilly temperatures going into Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the mid and upper 20s, but will cool off during the afternoon, falling back into the lower teens by early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web attached to this article. Have a great evening!

