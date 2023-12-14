County Couple Find Rings in Christmas Ornament They’ve Had for Years

By Brian Bouchard
Dec. 14, 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A county couple are searching for the rightful owners of a set of rings after a discovering them inside of a Christmas ornament.

Chris Morton and Jordyn Kinney say they were decorating their Christmas tree with their children when a rattling sound in a Golden church shaped ornament they’ve had for years caught their attention. Inside were two rings, with no other clues as to who they might belong to. The couple hopes they can reunite the ornament and rings with the family that lost them.

“We don’t remember where it came from, have no idea how we came by it. Funny thing is, I remember that it jingled but most Christmas ornaments do so I never thought anything about it. I think for me it was seeing the rings themselves, they were very worn, obviously they were loved and cherished by someone for decades and to have that much sentimental value packed into something, it feels wasted on us, it would be really nice if it made it back to people who would value it for the amazing thing that it is.” says Morton.

“I just think about if it was my parents set of rings or my grandparents set of rings that we had put into an ornament to put on our tree and remember for decades to come and then had lost that.” adds Kinney.

Morton says they often frequent antique stores and flea markets in Central and Southern Maine, and have a hunch they may have purchased the ornament downstate.

