Criminal Justice Students Making a Difference

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - It isn’t just teachers and administrators working on school safety in Caribou. High School Students are also getting involved by looking at their school with a fresh perspective.

The Criminal Justice Instructor at the Caribou Regional Technical Center, Amanda Baker, says, “Prevention is obviously something that we can’t do enough of so it’s important that we are all looking out for measures that can increase the safety of our schools for our students. So you know, it’s nice to have a fresh set of eyes and that’s what my class provided. "

Baker’s class of Criminal Justice students at the Caribou Regional Technical Center teamed up with the Administration of the Caribou schools for a school safety project from a student’s perspective.

Career and Technical Education Director, Amy White, says, “When Ms. Bake approached me with the idea of having her class do a project that was based upon looking at the RSU39 school system and finding ways to make our school a bit safer. I was all about that sort of project.”

Their project was to take notice of student safety throughout their school. We talked to Criminal Justice student, Karson Reidy to find out more about the project.

Reidy says, “So, it all started out as a walk around the high school one day. Just kind of started pointing out some things where security cameras might be lacking or there might have been some open doors here and there.”

Baker calls this part of the project the Observational walk. Part of that walk involved the students to view their school from different perspectives.

Baker says, “We were just starting off by walking around and saying, “Oh if I was a good guy this is where I might take cover.” Or “If I was a bad guy this is where I might hide something”

The goal was to find areas in the school that they felt needed improvement.

Reidy says, “So we looked into getting some window shades, window numbers, door numbers, so if you look around the Caribou schools now you are going to see more signage.”

The student’s work improved certain aspects of their school while also learning skills that they can apply to their daily lives

Baker says, “I’m really proud of my students because it was able to give them a chance about situational awareness and just their surroundings. And not just in school. But when they’re going to the store. When they’re walking down the sidewalk.”

The students presented their work to the School Board and talked about changes that have already been made with the help of the administration and what other changes they hope to implement.

White says, “It was a great opportunity to learn -- not just to make them aware of the world around them but it granted them the opportunity to gain presentation skills.”

According to White, other items that may need additional funding will be addressed in the next school year.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.