Geminid Meteor Showers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - If you’re into space weather like I am, you want to keep an eye out in the sky towards the east southeast near the constellation Gemini because we have what is known as the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. Now these are particularly active right around the end of November to the end of December. But this is right around the peak time for this to occur both this evening and into tomorrow as well. This is expected to be one of the best years yet! Up to 120 meteors per hour in the sky. And you want to make sure you find a prime viewing spot for this. So you want to find a dark viewing spot away from the lights, but one thing we are going to have to keep an eye on for you is the fact that we will be dealing with some lingering cloud cover this evening and that could hinder what we do see overall, but as a reminder is is expected to peak tomorrow as well and I do foresee us having a better chance of seeing more prime viewing opportunities for this. But if you don’t catch it this year, this is expected to last next year as well, so you’ll always have a chance at viewing them.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.