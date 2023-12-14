More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures to end the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After snow showers worked their way through today, providing a coating to as much as half an inch in spots, things have settled down this evening. High pressure sitting well to the south and west of us will take control of our weather tomorrow, providing us with plenty of sunshine. That isn’t expected to last long, as a weak disturbance brings cloud cover back into the picture tomorrow night, resulting in gloomy, but mild weather to end the work week.

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies clearing out if they haven’t done so already. This will result in chilly temperatures for most spots by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the upper single digits and lower teens for most places. Westerly winds could still be gusty at times, adding a chill to the air going into the day tomorrow.

The one piece of good news for tomorrow is that winds won’t be nearly as strong as what we saw Today. Wind gusts tomorrow are only expected to reach the 20 mph mark, meaning cold air from the west won’t be as bitterly cold feeling when it hits your skin. High temperatures tomorrow will once again struggle to reach the lower 20s by the afternoon hours. After tomorrow’s temperature struggle to warm up, overnight lows will remain mild thanks to cloud cover returning to the forecast tomorrow night into Friday.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast

