Multiple threats directed at Maine schools deemed hoaxes.

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Several districts across the state said they received the threats Sunday
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Multiple threats made to schools in Maine have been deemed hoaxes. According to Shannon Moss, the Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, “The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is aware of multiple threats directed toward schools in Maine. The emails sent nationwide were deemed to be hoaxes. The MIAC will continue to report any updated information or events related to this issue for situational awareness.”

