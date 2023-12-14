Multiple threats directed at Maine schools deemed hoaxes.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Multiple threats made to schools in Maine have been deemed hoaxes. According to Shannon Moss, the Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, “The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is aware of multiple threats directed toward schools in Maine. The emails sent nationwide were deemed to be hoaxes. The MIAC will continue to report any updated information or events related to this issue for situational awareness.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.