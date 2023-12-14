The Northern Maine Fair Takes Home Three Awards

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Maine Fair has received recognition from the International Association of Fair and Expos. The fair received three first-place awards for their Lil Lumberjacks event.

Chair of Lil Lumberjacks, Shawn Bugbee, says, “We ended up winning the award. And as well as winning the award for the division we applied for we also won the best award for all fairs under 100,000 attendance as well as the best application out of the 525 applicants that applied for all categories”

President of the Northern Fair, Lynwood Winslow, says, “One of the agricultures categories we were able to be recognized for our Lil Lumberjacks at the fair project. And we are really excited about that honor. Really excited to bring that home to our fair and to Presque Isle but also to the sponsors that were able to make Lil Lumberjacks possible.”

Bugbee says the dates for next year have been set and that the fair will run from July 31st to August 4.

