Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center

One person dead after car falls off parking deck at Grandview
By WBRC Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A person died Thursday morning when their car fell from the fourth-floor parking deck at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

Authorities described the driver as a middle-aged woman. She has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Liquid Precipitation Potential (Now - Monday Night)
Multiple Impacts Expected Weather Wise During the day Monday
The Caribou wrestling team has seen an increase in the number of athletes on the roster.
Caribou Wrestling numbers continue to increase
Our student partners at WOWL have the story on a new gym floor in their school.
Madawaska has new gym floor

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says
The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the...
Zoo welcomes 3 endangered African painted dog pups with special help from a golden retriever
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending