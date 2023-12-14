Plenty of Sunshine, Quiet Weather Pattern Lasts Through Saturday

Vanessa's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning, we finally have a morning where we are waking up to some clearing skies this morning. Even though it took a while for clouds to depart the region overnight the clearing line developed at the right time to provide us with the perfect viewing opportunity for the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. Here locally, we are one of the coldest spots on the map with temperatures trending closer to the upper single digits.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

Cooler air is expected to remain in place thanks to the arctic front that dipped southward from Canada. This is also what brought us the snow squalls and snow showers throughout the day. That system is now moving into the Atlantic, but because it is close enough in proximity to us it has been providing us with some breezier conditions this morning as well. With high pressure gaining back control of our weather setup, it will lead us to more sunshine and a quiet weather pattern through the first half of the weekend.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will struggle to even make it past the middle 20s. Going hour by hour for you, I’m not expecting much in terms of cloud cover. With the exception of a few thin high level clouds not expected to really hinder the sunshine a beautiful day is expected overall. It’s not until after the sun sets when we will be dealing with a sharp increase in our cloud cover. Unfortunately, this will hinder our chances of viewing the peak of the meteor showers tonight. But, it will work in our favor in terms of our overnight lows which are expected to bottom out into the upper teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Cloud cover from overnight does look to linger right through the morning hours of tomorrow, but we will stay dry. Because we will have a better chance of seeing the sunshine late in the day tomorrow, that’s when I expect us to reach our high temperatures. They are expected to trend closer to the mid 30s.

Looking Ahead to Monday
Looking Ahead to Monday(WAGM)

We are continuing to watch a system in time for the early work week. Models have not come to a consensus in terms of the exact timing and track of the system. Based on what we have been seeing, it is trending to be a rainfall event given that temperatures will stay up and over the 40 degree mark throughout the day. Early call in terms of rainfall totals looks to be the Downeast coastline of Maine with some localized higher totals in some spots. Of course a lot can change between now and then, so stay tuned with us and we will have more updates through the rest of this week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Liquid Precipitation Potential (Now - Monday Night)
Multiple Impacts Expected Weather Wise During the day Monday
The Caribou wrestling team has seen an increase in the number of athletes on the roster.
Caribou Wrestling numbers continue to increase
Our student partners at WOWL have the story on a new gym floor in their school.
Madawaska has new gym floor

Latest News

Tonight's Low Temperatures
More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures to end the Work Week
Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 12-13-23 PM
Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 12-13-23 am
CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening