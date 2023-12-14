Plenty of Sunshine, Quiet Weather Pattern Lasts Through Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning, we finally have a morning where we are waking up to some clearing skies this morning. Even though it took a while for clouds to depart the region overnight the clearing line developed at the right time to provide us with the perfect viewing opportunity for the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. Here locally, we are one of the coldest spots on the map with temperatures trending closer to the upper single digits.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Cooler air is expected to remain in place thanks to the arctic front that dipped southward from Canada. This is also what brought us the snow squalls and snow showers throughout the day. That system is now moving into the Atlantic, but because it is close enough in proximity to us it has been providing us with some breezier conditions this morning as well. With high pressure gaining back control of our weather setup, it will lead us to more sunshine and a quiet weather pattern through the first half of the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will struggle to even make it past the middle 20s. Going hour by hour for you, I’m not expecting much in terms of cloud cover. With the exception of a few thin high level clouds not expected to really hinder the sunshine a beautiful day is expected overall. It’s not until after the sun sets when we will be dealing with a sharp increase in our cloud cover. Unfortunately, this will hinder our chances of viewing the peak of the meteor showers tonight. But, it will work in our favor in terms of our overnight lows which are expected to bottom out into the upper teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Cloud cover from overnight does look to linger right through the morning hours of tomorrow, but we will stay dry. Because we will have a better chance of seeing the sunshine late in the day tomorrow, that’s when I expect us to reach our high temperatures. They are expected to trend closer to the mid 30s.

Looking Ahead to Monday (WAGM)

We are continuing to watch a system in time for the early work week. Models have not come to a consensus in terms of the exact timing and track of the system. Based on what we have been seeing, it is trending to be a rainfall event given that temperatures will stay up and over the 40 degree mark throughout the day. Early call in terms of rainfall totals looks to be the Downeast coastline of Maine with some localized higher totals in some spots. Of course a lot can change between now and then, so stay tuned with us and we will have more updates through the rest of this week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

