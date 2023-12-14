Soccer Pioneer Dana Hews longer story.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was over 60 years ago that Ashland native Dana Hews returned to the County to teach in Presque Isle. Hews attended Springfield University where he came in contact with the sport of soccer. Here is a long interview with Hews that aired during Sports Extra. He talks about everything from starting soccer in the County to his children being successful coaches.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.