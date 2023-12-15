Channel X Radio Network has been sold to a new owner.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The Channel X Radio Network has a new owner. According to a press release posted to the Channel X Facebook page, Stan Bennett’s Bennett Radio Group of Maine has acquired Canxus Broadcasting Corporation’s four stations across the Maine/Canada border for $400,000. The deal is pending FCC final approval.

Operating as Full Service AC “Channel X Radio”, the stations included in the deal are 97.7 WCXU Caribou/Presque Isle, 98.1 WCXV Van Buren, 102.3 WCXX Madawaska, and 103.1 W276AY Fort Kent.

Owners Pam Curley and Richard Chandler have both been wanting to retire for the past few years. However, their primary concern has been making sure Channel X Radio remained locally owned and operated.

CEO and Vice-President Richard Chandler said, “We have delayed retiring because owning a radio station carries a great responsibility to the community we serve. It’s not just a job.” Chandler said though several corporate media conglomerates expressed strong interest, he and Pam Curley felt keeping the company locally owned is what their late partner, Dennis, would have wanted.

Chandler, along with the late Dennis Curley and his wife, Pam, launched the only locally owned network of stations in 1986. Their focus was on community news and service. The studio walls are lined with numerous awards and accolades from the National Association of Broadcasters, Maine Broadcasters Association and other professional organizations.

George Kimble of Kozacko Media Services served as broker of the deal.

The new owner, Stan Bennett, is a veteran broadcaster and also owns radio stations in Lewiston/Auburn ME after previously working in programming and on-air at Binnie Media’s Portland cluster from 1994 until 2020 with stints as the company’s Vice President of Programming and morning host at Classic Hits “107.5 Frank-FM” WFNK Lewiston/Portland.

Bennet said, “I have great respect for Richard Chandler, Pam Curley and the late Dennis Curley who worked tirelessly for the past 37 years serving the Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick communities with the Channel X Radio Network.”

Chandler will remain during the transition as a consultant while Pam Curley is looking forward to spending more time with her son, step-daughter and grand son in Bangor

“It was Dennis’ dream to build a radio station that was truly a part of the community. I think we have kept that promise,” Curley said.

The purchase will allow the stations to remain locally owned and operated with minimal impact on daily operations.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.