Cloud Cover Returns to the Forecast for Tomorrow, along with Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After plenty of sunshine during the day today, temperatures struggled to warm up during the afternoon hours. High temperatures today only reached the lower to mid 20s thanks to westerly winds helping to bring colder air into the region. This is expected going into the day tomorrow as a warm front passes through the region. This will allow for warmer air sitting to the west of us right now to work into the region. Temperatures are expected to warm up between now and tomorrow afternoon, eventually peaking in the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. A cold front is expected to pass through the region Friday night into Saturday, allowing skies to clear out, and a brief return to slightly below average temperatures for the first half of the weekend. The second half of the weekend features more cloud cover and warmer temperatures, with a bigger system once again looking to bring impacts to start the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight will be set right around midnight, with temperature expected to warm up throughout the morning hours of Friday. Lows are expected to be in the upper teens and lower 20s, with temperatures approaching the mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Cloud cover is expected to increase between now and tomorrow morning. That combined with southwesterly winds will work together to keep warmer air in place tonight, and begin to filter warmer air into the region first thing tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With cloud cover in place to start the day tomorrow, I’m not expecting much improvement during the day. The latest computer model runs continue to hint at some sunshine, however I’m finding this hard to believe with our in-house model keeping us mostly cloudy. The past few times we’ve seen a setup like this, I’ve gone with the more optimistic forecast, in saying that we’ll see partly sunny skies, only to have cloud cover dominate the day. I won’t rule out sunshine completely, and will be a great treat if we do manage to see some sunshine tomorrow. High temperatures will be back up above average thanks to westerly winds. Highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 30s for most spots. This will be the first time we’ve been above freezing over the past few days, which could mean some melting, and then re-freezing Friday night into Saturday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast going into the weekend, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

