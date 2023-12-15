Endangered monkey cancer-free after first-of-its-kind surgery

Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.
Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.(Lincoln Park Zoo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN)- An endangered monkey at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo is now cancer-free after a first-of-its-kind surgery.

The patient, named Zhang, is an old-world monkey known as a Francois langur.

The zoo’s director of veterinary medicine first noticed a cancerous tumor on the roof of the primate’s mouth in 2021.

The tumor is common in the species, but it is usually detected when it is too late to treat or after the monkey has died.

Veterinarians from the zoo teamed up with Chicago’s RUSH University Medical Center and successfully removed the tumor in 2022.

Little Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.

This marks the first time a Francois langur was successfully treated for oral cancer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A county couple are searching for the rightful owners of a set of rings after a discovering...
County Couple Find Rings in Christmas Ornament They’ve Had for Years
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Multiple threats directed at Maine schools deemed hoaxes.
CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening
The Caribou wrestling team has seen an increase in the number of athletes on the roster.
Caribou Wrestling numbers continue to increase
Our student partners at WOWL have the story on a new gym floor in their school.
Madawaska has new gym floor

Latest News

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
Patient Lisa St. Peter in her Cardiac CT Exam at Cary Medical Center
New Technology at Cary Med Center
FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect