The Gift of Connection (and Winter Sports Gear)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Folks from UScellular used their “Gift of Connection” program to give back to Children in the local community. Boys & Girls Clubs of Border Towns received 5,000 dollars worth of winter sports gear such as seven men’s snowshoes, five women’s snowshoes, 20 youth snowshoe kits, and 35 sleds.

Jody Doughty, store manager at UScellular in Presque Isle says, “Boys & Girls Clubs of Border Towns does so much for the Presque Isle and surrounding communities, so we want to help them deliver the much-needed support they provide with a donation of winter sports gear.”

This donation is one of 40 non-profit donations to organizations across the country in honor of UScellular’s 40th anniversary.

Doughty says, “At UScellular, we strive to unleash the power of our communities and are excited to help connect people to what matters most this holiday season.”

Folks at UScellular are holding a donation drive to go toward the Gift of Connection program. Folks are encouraged to donate new sports equipment, art supplies, or family board games. Store location can be found online at uscellular.com/store-locator

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.