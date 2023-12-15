The Gift of Connection (and Winter Sports Gear)

Children with Snowshoes in Hand Donated by Folks at UScellular
Children with Snowshoes in Hand Donated by Folks at UScellular(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Folks from UScellular used their “Gift of Connection” program to give back to Children in the local community. Boys & Girls Clubs of Border Towns received 5,000 dollars worth of winter sports gear such as seven men’s snowshoes, five women’s snowshoes, 20 youth snowshoe kits, and 35 sleds.

Jody Doughty, store manager at UScellular in Presque Isle says, “Boys & Girls Clubs of Border Towns does so much for the Presque Isle and surrounding communities, so we want to help them deliver the much-needed support they provide with a donation of winter sports gear.”

This donation is one of 40 non-profit donations to organizations across the country in honor of UScellular’s 40th anniversary.

Doughty says, “At UScellular, we strive to unleash the power of our communities and are excited to help connect people to what matters most this holiday season.”

Folks at UScellular are holding a donation drive to go toward the Gift of Connection program. Folks are encouraged to donate new sports equipment, art supplies, or family board games. Store location can be found online at uscellular.com/store-locator

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A county couple are searching for the rightful owners of a set of rings after a discovering...
County Couple Find Rings in Christmas Ornament They’ve Had for Years
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Multiple threats directed at Maine schools deemed hoaxes.
CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening
The Caribou wrestling team has seen an increase in the number of athletes on the roster.
Caribou Wrestling numbers continue to increase
Our student partners at WOWL have the story on a new gym floor in their school.
Madawaska has new gym floor

Latest News

Shawn Bugbee Receiving the First-Place Award
The Northern Maine Fair Takes Home Three Awards
Amanda Baker in the Classroom
Criminal Justice Students Making a Difference
Folks at the Seminar Learning What to Expect During the Eclipse
Preparing Businesses for the April 8th Eclipse
Jayce Swallow Reading the Letter Sent by His Secret Pen Pal
Secret Pen Pals Revealed