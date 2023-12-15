Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A county couple are searching for the rightful owners of a set of rings after a discovering...
County Couple Find Rings in Christmas Ornament They’ve Had for Years
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Multiple threats directed at Maine schools deemed hoaxes.
CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening
The Caribou wrestling team has seen an increase in the number of athletes on the roster.
Caribou Wrestling numbers continue to increase
Our student partners at WOWL have the story on a new gym floor in their school.
Madawaska has new gym floor

Latest News

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Fatal Accident
State Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatal on Interstate
Ornament Rings
Ornament Rings
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident