New Technology at Cary Med Center

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Cary Medical Center is now the first hospital in the County to offer patients a Cardiac CT diagnostic exam. Folks experiencing heart pain will be able to get results sooner without traveling to Bangor or further.

Chief of Radiology and Doctor at Cary Medical Center, Shawn Laferriere, says, “It’s a special CAT scan of the heart and especially the vessels that supply the heart.”

This scan tells doctors if a patient has any blockages with plaque in the coronary arteries which are arteries that surround and supply the heart. This helps doctors determine if a patient needs cardiology or medical therapy.

Laferriere says, “It’s helpful because our partners and primary care in the community sort of identified this need for folks --who didn’t want to travel to Bangor for just a CAT scan-- to have it available locally.”

Lisa St. Peter is the second patient and the first female patient to have benefited from the CT scanner. It all started when St. Peter told her doctor about her symptoms. He gave her two options.

St. Peter says, “One being referral to a cardiologist which would mean probably going to Bangor Cardiac Catheterization. And the second being this new CT Coronary Exam offered here at Cary Medical Center and it’s the first of its kind north of Bangor.”

Cardiac Catheterization is a more invasive procedure that requires a cardiologist. St. Peter weighed her options and decided to get the CT Coronary Exam at Cary Medical Center.

St. Peter says, “I didn’t have to wait for a referral for a cardiologist from weeks to months which more than likely would lead to a Cardiac Catheterization downstate.”

Laferrier says, “With new CT technology the scanners are much faster and so we can image the beating heart at a time in which it has the least amount of motion and get good clean pictures of the coronary arteries.”

After the exam finished, St. Peter went back to her day-to-day life.

St. Peter says, “There’s no recovery with this type of exam. So I went immediately back to work. I’m just glad that my results came out fine and I don’t have to go through further diagnostic imaging. I’m just going to be monitored clinically by my doctor.”

Laferrier says the Cardiac CT exam can be ordered by a patient’s physician when a patient is experiencing chest pain.

