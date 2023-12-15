Presque Isle Police Mental Health Challenges Remain Biggest Challenge in Response Calls

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Recently, the Presque Isle Police Department released its response call numbers for the month of November. As Shawn Cunningham reports, police say the numbers are startling for a number of reasons...the biggest being mental health crises.

“I couldn’t have imagined this ever happening Covid had a very destructive death toll but also broke the judicial system the mental health system and the staffing issue all around the world so its heartbreaking what’s going on in the city right now.”

What’s going on says Presque Isle Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Hayes is a whopping number of police calls and response just in the month in November. Nearly 950 calls for service...189 traffic stops and 110 of them, mental health crisis calls. He explains why the department released the numbers..

unfortunately all we can do it put a numerical face onto it that’s why we post those numbers the names the faces the people that we deal with on a daily basis on a weekly basis its very personal to us its very heartbreaking for us our numbers when it comes to mental health are up about 800% so its taking its toll..”

Hayes says its incredibly difficult for law enforcement because they want to help every person they encounter in crisis.

“in law enforcement we always want to save the victim and in these situations we feel feel we’re failing the victims because there’s no bad guy it’s a failure in imagination and a failure in the structure of society right now ...”

And while he says the answers lay in bureacracy he says communities are stretched thin in trying to provided help, resources and services to people in need. And as we approach the beginning of a New Year, he vows he and the department will never give up on their mantra to protect and serve...still he anticipates these problems will only get worse before getting resolved...

" this problem is bigger than us its bigger than Aroostook County its gonna be a legislative thing a governmental thing but we’re talking alot of money and unfortunately I think a long time maybe a decade or two.”

