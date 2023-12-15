State Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatal on Interstate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 5:20 am, Troopers responded to a pedestrian/motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound at mile marker 111 in Augusta. Initial investigation indicates that 55-year-old Matthew Galletta of Manchester, Maine was in the right hand lane when he was struck by a pickup truck. Galletta was pronounced deceased at the scene. Galletta’s vehicle was parked on the side of the Interstate. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. The investigation into why Galletta was in the right hand lane is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Maine State Police for Trooper Daniel Grenier at 207-624-7076 ext 9

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.