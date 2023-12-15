State Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatal on Interstate

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 5:20 am, Troopers responded to a pedestrian/motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound at mile marker 111 in Augusta. Initial investigation indicates that 55-year-old Matthew Galletta of Manchester, Maine was in the right hand lane when he was struck by a pickup truck. Galletta was pronounced deceased at the scene. Galletta’s vehicle was parked on the side of the Interstate. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. The investigation into why Galletta was in the right hand lane is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Maine State Police for Trooper Daniel Grenier at 207-624-7076 ext 9

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A county couple are searching for the rightful owners of a set of rings after a discovering...
County Couple Find Rings in Christmas Ornament They’ve Had for Years
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Multiple threats directed at Maine schools deemed hoaxes.
CPC Temp Outlook
Scattered Snow Showers Expected Today Becoming Less Likely This Evening
The Caribou wrestling team has seen an increase in the number of athletes on the roster.
Caribou Wrestling numbers continue to increase
Our student partners at WOWL have the story on a new gym floor in their school.
Madawaska has new gym floor

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Presque Isle Police Mental Health Challenges Remain Biggest Challenge in Response Calls
Shawn Bugbee Receiving the First-Place Award
The Northern Maine Fair Takes Home Three Awards
NewsSource 8 the Late Edition
Dana Hews extended story
A county couple are searching for the rightful owners of a set of rings after a discovering...
County Couple Find Rings in Christmas Ornament They’ve Had for Years