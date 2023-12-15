Swedish Christmas Tradition Celebrated in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

An annual holiday tradition for the county’s Swedish community celebrated in the County this week.

Saint Lucia Day is celebrated each year on December 13 kicks off the 30 days of Christmas in Swedish tradition. A small celebration was held at Monica’s Scandinavian Imports, where children carrying candles held a procession through the store accompanied by traditional folk music. Lukas Legasse, Manager of Monica’s says it’s all about and keeping the magic and tradition alive.

“Everything goes dark in the shop. It’s completely candle lit. And it’s just to symbolize the coming of the new season. It’s very dark in Sweden and because of that Lucia is the patron saint of light and so they start their holiday season off with the observance of Saint Lucia because she brings light to the darkness.”

Participants and observers were given Swedish cookies following the procession, which are supposed to grant wishes if broken in three pieces with your knuckle. Legasse says Monica’s has been observing Saint Lucia locally for over 50 years.

