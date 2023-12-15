Throwback Thursday - Holiday Fire Safety

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Every year fire departments nationwide respond to nearly 1100 fires attributed to Holiday decorations, including Christmas Trees, causing over 12 million dollars in property damage according to the National Fire Protection Association. Over the year’s, fire departments have done their best to inform consumers of unsafe holiday products. That’s the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

The concept of indoor Christmas tree’s dates back to the 1600′s when the German’s brought fir tree’s into their homes and adorned them with paper roses, nuts, fruits and to peirce the darkness, they also adorned the tree with candles. While the practice may have evolved to include state of the art lighting, the danger of your holiday spirit going up in smoke remains. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1983 where WAGM Reporter Frank Graff looks at what the best practices were.

While the Christmas tree is one of the most well known symbols of Christmas, it can also be a dangerous fire hazard if not cared for properly.

“When you get home and ready to put this tree in that you can cut about an inch off the foot and maybe a little bit on the slant side so that you have a nice fresh cut to put into your tree stand. And we certainly suggest on your tree stand that it’s a an improved tree stand that you can add water to. And when you do get this into your home is to keep adding water daily to it.”

Although Christmas tree fires are not a major problem, there are usually one or two fires started every year because of a dried out Christmas tree. So here are a few common sense precautions you can take to make your holiday a little bit safer. First don’t place your tree near any heating device, be it a wood stove or a hot air duct. These make the tree dry out faster and thus catch fire easier. Also, McPherson says you should only keep your tree indoors for about 10 days, much longer, and they’re getting pretty dried out. Use only decorations approved by Underwriters Laboratories. And if you have older lights, check them for frays and loose connections. Also use lights made for indoors, indoors lights not made for outdoor use and used outdoors can cause electrical shorts or worse. McPherson says the safest Christmas trees are artificial ones, but he advises that artificial tree buyers not buy the new aluminum trees. Electric lights when placed on an aluminum tree can be very dangerous. But if you’re a person who insists on buying a live Christmas tree, beware of merchants who tell you that the tree you’re buying has been treated with fire retardant chemicals.

“There’s no good treatment, that you can give a tree. Although there is companies that have submerging trees completely for a period of time in a solution. In the past we have tested these trees through the holiday season and we have had to ask people to take them out because they have proven out to be more flammable than regular Evergreen tree. "

In the end. McPherson says common sense makes for the safest Christmas

Frank Graff. News Line 8.

