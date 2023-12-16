Beautiful Day Tomorrow Before Unsettled Weather Returns Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. we certainly had a mild day overall in terms of temperatures across the region. Most spots were well into the 30s, but not quite towards the 40 degree mark. But unfortunately, it was paired with a lack of sunshine as cloud cover took over throughout the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The cloud cover was as a result of a weaker disturbance that crossed through the region and has now dropped down to the south into the gulf of Maine. Highs pressure will briefly gain back control of our weather setup ushering in more sunshine briefly tomorrow, but all eyes are on our next system looking to bring some widespread heavy rainfall to the region along with some breezier conditions.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you through the rest of this evening, cloud cover will begin to break eventually leading us to some partly cloudy conditions. It’s not until after midnight when we will see a bit more of a clearing line develop. That will eventually lead us to plenty of sunshine waking up tomorrow morning. With cloud cover initially lingering it works in our favor to keep our overnight lows above average bottoming out closer to the low to middle 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

I’m not expecting much of a difference in terms of where our lows will fall back this evening and where our high temperatures will land. Even with the sunshine, temperatures will land closer to the middle to upper 20s. As unsettled weather returns Sunday with enhanced cloud cover and some shower chances late in the evening, temperatures will climb back up into the upper 30s and even low 40s in some spots.

Key Takeaways Monday's System (WAGM)

Looking at some of the key takeaways for what we are watching for you on Monday, the timing of this system looks to be early Monday morning and into the morning hours of Tuesday. Because temperatures will be trending up and over the 50 degree mark, snow will not be an issue. Based on the current track and the fact that the rain will get heavy at times, we will have to watch for the threat for flooding. This is also due to the fact that some of the local rivers in the county have seen some of the ice build up melt from today’s warm temperatures. We will also have to watch for the threat for gusty winds. Because this is taking the track of a Nor’easter, the gustiest of winds will be confined to the Downeast coastline.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

In terms of rainfall totals, the Weather Prediction center has depicted the highest of totals here locally to be centered towards points south. Most spots across the county can expect to see a widespread one to two inches of rain. I will have more updates this weekend for you as the latest model guidance becomes available.

For more on this evening’s forecast tune in to the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

