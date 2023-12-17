PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As Santa is making his list and checking it twice, the Kiwanis Club partnered with the United Way of Aroostook to make it a Merry Holiday for some families in the community. On Saturday, the Santa Sleigh Project transformed the Presque Isle Community Center into a toy shop. Toys, games, and other new products for all ages filled rows of tables.

Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club, Sue Watson, says, “When they come in the door, they are assigned a shopper. And we have the sheet that they had given with what the children’s ages are. So, what they do is the shopper will go around with the parent to the appropriate tables and let them pick out gifts for their children.”

President of the Kiwanis Club, George Watson, says, “This is basically for the families who are having a hard time and need assistance with Christmas. As we all know Christmas is for the kids. It’s not for the adults. This morning I believe there’s 50-something families that are showing up and a total of 160 children.”

A long-time volunteer, Penny McHatten, says, “I know that I’m helping families give a child a smile on Christmas morning.”

Sue Watson says they give out two gifts and 1 game per child. They also had other free stocking stuffers such as socks, mittens, stuffed animals, and other items to go along with the gifts received by the families.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.