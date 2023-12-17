Watching for More Rain and Gusty Winds going into Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hello everyone on this gloomy Sunday. We’ve got another active weather day ahead for Monday with more heavy rain and gusty winds possible, especially by the afternoon hours. This afternoon’s weather setups shows an unorganized area of low pressure still sitting off to the west of us this afternoon. This will eventually get its act together going into this evening, resulting in steady, heavy showers during the daytime Monday. Showers eventually taper off late Monday night, with a lingering threat for showers lasting into the day Tuesday.

This Afternoon's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has placed the entire county under a Wind Advisory beginning 7 AM Monday and lasting through 1 AM Tuesday morning. Southeasterly winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible beginning Monday morning with steady showers. As heavy rain moves into the region late morning into the afternoon, expect winds to pick up. It won’t be until the evening hours as rain lightens up that we’ll begin to see winds lighten up as well.

Wind Advisory until 1AM Tuesday (WAGM-TV)

Right now the latest computer models, including our in-house computer model, indicate the heaviest of rain is likely to move through during the early afternoon hours. On the map, the darker greens, yellows, and oranges indicate the heaviest of shower activity that’s expected to move through. The further south you are in the county, the more likely you are to see heavier rain, with northern and western parts of the county being spared from the heavy showers..

Future Satellite & Radar (1PM Monday) (WAGM-TV)

Wind gusts will be at their strongest during the early afternoon hours of Monday accompanying the heavy rain. Wind gusts during this time are expected to be between 50 to 55 mph in spots. This could lead to isolated to scattered power outages going into the afternoon hours of Monday. The one bit of good news will be temperatures during this time, with unseasonably warm air in place through late Monday night.

Future Wind Gusts (1PM Monday) (WAGM-TV)

The latest model runs show high temperatures Monday reaching the mid and upper 50s county wide. With strong winds and heavy rain, it won’t be great weather to be outside with the warmer temperatures, however it is good news with the concern for power outages, warm air is likely to remain in place long enough to give crews a chance to get power restored.

Monday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall totals once again show a soaking rain expected across the county. An inch of rain over northern and western parts of the county, to over two inches in spots over southern areas are likely between now and tomorrow night. This isn’t great news for us considering we’re still running over an inch and a half above average in terms of rainfall for the year. The one little bit of good news is that we’re not in as bad of a places as some locations downstate, which are dealing with 6 plus inches of rain over average for the year.

Rainfall Potential (Now - Monday Night) (WAGM-TV)

- Rob Koenig

