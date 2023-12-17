Wreaths Across the Caribou Veteran’s Cemetery

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A wreath-laying tradition that has been going on for over 20 years brought people together at the Caribou Veteran’s Cemetery and at Cemeteries across the country on Saturday. News Source 8 reporter Megan Waceken has more on the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

The Wreath Across America organization was originally started in 1992 by a man named Morrill Worcester when Worcester Wreaths had a surplus of wreaths. Since then, the event has grown.

Caribou VFW commander, Roger Felix, says, “It’s a huge event. There are truckloads. You can see the convoys that make a big deal of it every year. I’d like to say it puts little Maine on the map. But it does hugely put Maine on the Map and lets everybody know that from this little state, we have a big heart.”

During the ceremony, the Veterans laid a wreath to honor each branch and also a wreath for POW and MIA Veterans.

Felix says, “There’s people still missing. There are thousands of people where their remains are still missing, and we are doing are best every single day as a nation --which I’m proud to say we are one of the only nations that does that-- we look for our fallen people and make sure we bring them home.”

Volunteers stood out in the cold waiting to place wreaths on graves to honor those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

District 1 commander for VFW, Paul Watson, says “Aroostook County is probably the 4th --yeah, either the 4th or 3rd-- largest county with the Veteran Population in the state of Maine. Which boils down to basically you either are a Veteran, you’re a partner of a Veteran, a child of a Veteran, related to a Veteran or just know a Veteran.”

Felix says, “This is phenomenal! We got people from everywhere. They’re fluffing wreaths. They’re bringinrg wreaths out.”

The volunteers placed over 400 wreaths followed by a salute.

Cadet Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Air Patrol, Daniel Higgins, says, “Our mission is to never forget. So, we go to each headstone. Lay a wreath. Read their name out loud and their branch. And salute it.”

After Laying Wreaths on all the graves in the Caribou Veteran Cemetery, the Civil Air Patrol went to Fairmont Cemetery in Presque Isle to lay wreaths there as well. Megan Waceken News Source 8

