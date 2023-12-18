Beware of Porch Pirates

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As the holiday season ramps up, so does the risk of package thefts right from your front door. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has important advice from local law enforcement on how to keep your holiday deliveries safe.

As online shopping becomes more prevalent, the convenience of home deliveries also brings the risk of becoming a victim of porch piracy. Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police, sheds light on this ever growing concern.

“I’m here. Obviously gets a little busier with packages being delivered from the different companies and commonly those packages are left on the front porch or outside your home somewhere. We like to remind people to be cautious about that.”

Harris goes on to say that every second that package sits unattended, it becomes a target of opportunity for would be porch pirates. He says the best thing you can do is pickup your packages as soon as possible and emphasizes the importance of vigilance and the role of technology in deterring theft.

“We preach the advantage of having cameras to every person that will listen because the technology now has come a long ways. Video and the photos taken by these cameras are top-notch. They’re very cheap, easy to install, no reason not to have one. But to go along with that, what’s even better than the camera is what we refer to as a nosy neighbor. We tell people all the time, don’t think you’re bothering us. If you see a suspicious car or person around your neighbor’s house, call us. That’s what we’re here for.”

Sheriff Peter Johnson of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received a few calls about potential porch pirates so far this season. He also highlights preventive measures that residents can take.

“We have had some calls up in the Fort Kent area. It’s not really a matter that they are specifically looking for something for themselves, or for an item that they could give to someone else, they’re more or less looking to be able to take those items to resell those items. Theres a few things that you can personally do, such as you can request a signature or require a signature for the package to be able to be dropped off. Another thing is to use the tracking app, a lot of the companies have a tracking app. And if you know it has been delivered and you can’t get home for a while, if you do have a neighbor that you can ask to go get those packages.”

Johnson also suggests making delivery areas less visible from the roadway and if you have them, strategically placing cameras to cover delivery spots.

“If you have areas that you suspect someone’s going to drop off a package and you know that the back corner, let’s say, of your step is not covered by your camera. But the front corner is, then leave a box or a table with a note saying leave package here. That way there, they leave the package in the area of the camera view.”

Both Harris and Johnson say this has become more of an issue as time goes on, and remind us to stay vigilant and take proactive measures to protect our deliveries. Even these small efforts can go a long way in keeping your holiday cheer intact.

