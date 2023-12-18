Fire Leaves Fort Fairfield Home Total Loss

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue responded to 65 Currier road at 11:47AM Sunday morning for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on scene to find all occupants and 2 pets had escaped with no injuries.

Crews extinguished the fire and the cause is determined as an electrical malfunction. Mutual aid was received from Easton Fire Department and Presque Isle Fire Department provided ambulance coverage for the duration of the fire.

The American Red Cross is currently providing assistance to the family involved. The home is a total loss.

