Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Provide Impacts Throughout the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. It’s another unsettled start to the work week with steady rain showers already looking to fill in across the county. Looking at what’s topping our weather headlines this morning, we are looking at the potential to break some record temperatures this afternoon as we are already starting the morning off in the low 50s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The main center of low pressure continues to sit just off the coast of New Jersey this morning with the wall of moisture out in front of it. The silver lining in all of this is the fact that we will not have to worry about cooler air on the backside of this system. However we will have the potential for a wintry mix centered towards the second half of the daytime tomorrow.

Areal Flood Watch (WAGM)

Because our temperatures have been trending so mild this morning, I wouldn’t be surprised if we break or tie some record high temperatures for this time of year. Most spots will climb closer to the middle to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you, steadier shower activity fills in throughout the course of the morning with some bands getting heavy at times. The greatest risk for heavy rainfall will be centered towards the lunchtime hours and throughout the afternoon. The greatest risk for flooding will likely be centered towards areas in southern Aroostook. That’s where we do have areal flood watches in place through the early morning hours of tomorrow. Heavier showers continue to persist right through the evening commute, so you will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roadways as ponding will become a greater risk. As a reminder if you do encounter any flooded roadways, the best course of action will be to seek an alternate route as you may not know how deep a puddle may be. Showers eventually taper off leaving us with lingering cloud cover. I wouldn’t be surprised if we also set some records in terms of our overnight lows. Most spots will likely only bottom out closer to the low to middle 40s.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

This will likely be a very similar setup to what we had dealt with last week in terms of our rainfall totals. The highest of totals will likely be centered towards points south. That’s where we will pick up on totals up and over the two inch mark. Those totals do get reduced the further west you travel where we will pick up on right around an inch of rainfall.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The greatest today will come in the form of wind gusts. That is why the entire county has been placed underneath a wind advisory through the early morning hours of tomorrow. The further we go into the daytime, the higher those gusts will be. Even within the next hour or so, we can expect gusts topping out up and over the 30 mph mark. The gustiest of winds will fall during the lunchtime hours with gusts up and over the 50 mph mark. Because of this, I can’t rule out the possibility for a few localized power outages. You will want to make sure any holiday inflatables you have outdoors are nice and secure as those can quickly be blown away with gusts that high. Slowly, but surely late this evening winds will subside going hand in hand with when those advisories are set to expire.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

With mild air remaining in place tomorrow, highs will top out eventually near the middle 40s. A wintry mix is possible, but given that temperatures at the surface will likely stay fairly warm, it’s likely we won’t see anything stick.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.