PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the high winds that we’ve seen today, folks all over the county are experiencing power outages. Versant Power is working to help those folks who have lost power. As reports of power outages are still coming in from around the community, it is unclear how many will be affected by this storm. We spoke to folks at Versant Power and Emergency Management Agency for Aroostook County to find out more.

Communication Specialist for Versant Power, Tina Morrill, says “Our teams right now for their safety we are not having them go up in the bucket trucks when the wind gets to a certain mile per hour it actually puts their safety at risk, and we don’t want to do that. And we are responding to our emergency situations first. Currently, we have our team working on our outage map it’s not reporting active outages correctly. We do not have a solid number of how many of our customers are out. Once we are through this windstorm then we can take the time and assess and look at the damage that we had, and we’ll get what the restorations going to be.”

Emergency Management Agency for Aroostook County Director, Darren Woods, says, “Starting to get a lot of reports in our area for trees down, lines down. It makes for dangerous conditions especially when you’re out driving because you might not see those wires until you’re right on top of them. If you don’t have to be out, don’t go out.”

Morrill would like to remind folks to not try to move a tree down on a line. Instead, she suggests folks send an outage report through versantpower.com or call them at (207) 973 - 2000.

