State of Maine Offices to Close at 1:00 PM Monday Afternoon

State of Maine Offices to Close Today at 1:00 P.M.
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

Governor Janet Mills announced today that State of Maine offices will close at 1:00 p.m. today, Monday, December 18, 2023 to allow State employees to travel home safely in the wind storm, which is expected to grow stronger throughout the day.

“I have directed the early closure of State of Maine offices to allow State employees to commute home before dark,” said Governor Mills. “With the storm expected to grow stronger in the coming hours, I encourage all Maine people to be safe and vigilant and to exercise caution when traveling.”

The State’s Emergency Operation Center is in partial activation to track the storm and to monitor any storm-related requests from County-based emergency management agencies. The Mills Administration also remains in contact with Maine’s utilities, which expect increasing power outages throughout the day.

