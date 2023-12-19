Catholic Charities in the Aroostook Centre Mall

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Catholic Charities has a new home at the Aroostook Centre Mall. Originally the Thrift Store was on 56 State St. in Presque Isle up until November 1st of this year. Folks running the shop started to prepare their new location in October. The Catholic Charities Threads of Hope Thrift shop at the Aroostook Centre Mall is open to the public. It has been up and running in its new location since December 1st. We spoke with owner Dixie Shaw to see how they are doing in the new space.

Shaw says, “The stores’ been very very busy. Very successful. People are really excited about it. They are really happy about the environment. It’s nice and light and bright in here. Lots of space and are only challenge at this point has been stocking the shelves as fast as we can. I often said I wish we had a place like this when I was a young mom. Not necessarily so much for clothing and for those types of things. But for furniture. I did without a lot of furniture when I was first married. If there had been a Catholic Charities, it would have made it affordable for me to have things that I had to wait many years to get.”

Shaw says they will not be accepting donations to the thrift shop until further notice. She also says the Hope Chest will move into this same space after the holidays but until then they are offering discounts at the Hope Chest.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.