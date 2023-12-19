Few Scattered Mixing Showers Possible, Temperatures Cool Off Tonight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After an impactful past 24 hours with gusty winds and heavy bands of rainfall, we are starting to see impacts become more limited this morning. The greatest impact yesterday was in the form of gusty winds with some spots recording peak gusts yesterday over the 60 mph mark. while breezier conditions have persisted this morning, we’ve only see gusts top out over the 30 mph mark since midnight. A lot of us are still in the dark this morning due to power outages. The warm air has been hanging on by a thread here locally as temperatures in the Northeast have already begun to cool off. The warmest spot on the map this morning has been in points south with temperatures closer to the middle 40s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

As we go further into the daytime temperatures are expected to rapidly cool off and that will be as a result of a weaker system sitting to our west. It has been bringing some widespread snow showers to portions of upstate New York and into Pennsylvania. This is what will also bring us some scattered mix showers by the time we head into the afternoon. One we get through that, we are looking at a quiet stretch of weather as high pressure gains back control of our weather pattern.

Flood Warnings (WAGM)

Flood warnings remain in place in portions of the downstate region due to rivers reaching flood stage. We still have the threat for some localized ponding on the roadways this morning due to the heavy rain we had yesterday, so as a reminder it’s never a good idea to drive through any flooded roadways. You never know how deep that puddle may be.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually reach the middle 40s. Because temperatures will continue to cool off the further we go into the daytime, I wouldn’t be surprised if we set these temperatures fairly early on. Going hour by hour for you, I do expect the morning to remain fairly dry however with cloud cover remaining in place it’s likely we won’t catch any glimpses of the sunshine. The greatest risk for any scattered mixing showers will occur during the lunchtime hours. I do not expect this to great any impacts to the roadways given that surface temperatures will remain above the freezing mark. A clearing line attempts to briefly develop once we get past midnight, but it will be fairly short lived as some cloud cover stretches back into the region in time for the morning commute. Lows this evening will bottom out into the low to middle 20s. This will become especially important as roadways remain fairly saturated and we could see some slick spots eventually develop.

With cooler air remaining place tomorrow, temperatures will only top out a few degrees above average for this time of year right near the freezing mark. The better chance at seeing the full sunshine will occur during the second half of the daytime when high pressure comes back in control.

