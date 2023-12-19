Follow Up Friday: holiday fire safety

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The last thing people want during the holiday season is a catastrophe that will destroy their belongings, or even worse, put their loved ones’ lives at risk. For this reason local firefighters have a few recommendations to ensure maximum fire safety this holiday season.

One of the biggest fire risks people may face is when plugging in Christmas decorations, according to Ryan Hall, a firefighter and paramedic in Caribou. “People will put up a lot of holiday decorations throughout their house - Christmas trees, lights, little knick knacks - and they’ll plug them all into one or two outlets,” Hall explains.

Hall says it’s critical to follow guidelines when plugging in lights and other electric decorations, especially if you live in an older home. “Older homes with older wiring [are] not able to handle an overload as nice as a newer home,” Hall explains, “so especially if you have older wiring it’s important you stay within the certain guidelines and regulations of what your outlets can handle.”

Taking care when plugging in lights applies to outside decorations too, which often require different precautions according to Adam Rider, the Deputy Fire Chief in Presque Isle.

“A lot of times people like to outdo the neighbor and put up extra lights,” Rider says. “They look really well but just make sure you try to keep safety in mind as well.”

Safety can be maintained by following instructions on the lights. “With winter, snow melting and rain falling and things like that you want to make sure things are properly grounded so you don’t short circuit things outside,” recommends Hall.

One fire risk that has increased in recent years has to do with the lithium batteries found in electronic devices. “Lithium batteries can ignite for no reason with no damage at all,” says Hall.

Over the holidays some may get new electronic devices, or may be tempted to take their devices to bed with them knowing they can sleep in the next day. This is highly discouraged.

“The smoke from lithium batteries is very toxic,” Hall explains, “and when you have those items in your bed, your bed and sheets are all made out of plastic and they can catch fire very easily.”

Finally, Deputy Chief Rider reminds people to stick to the basic fire safety measures this holiday season, such as checking that smoke alarms are working. “Make sure your chimneys are checked and inspected [and] your wood stoves are good to go,” Rider continues.

If you take these precautions, you should have a safe, warm, and bright holiday.

