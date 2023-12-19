Impacts Continue Tonight as Rain and Wind Exits the Region

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this wet and windy Monday. We’ve seen steady rain for much of the day today, resulting in flooding concerns over southern parts of the county. Combined with the rain, gusty winds have also been making their presence known, with wind gusts causing power outages for many across the county tonight. We will eventually see rain showers taper off later this evening, which will leave us with cloudy skies and mild temperatures lingering into the day tomorrow. A cold front is expected to pass through during the day tomorrow, resulting in cooler temperatures and scattered shower chances during the afternoon and evening. This will then set us up for a nicer stretch of weather as high pressure takes control for Wednesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows rain showers remaining heavy at times between now and midnight. Rain is expected to taper off from southwest to northeast, with far northern parts of the county being the last to see rain showers taper of during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to cool off since southeasterly winds remain gusty until rain showers taper off. Overnight lows look to fall back into the lower to mid 40s, wit temperatures then not expected to move much during the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, along with the threat for showers over western parts of the county. The threat for showers spreads eastward, with light scattered showers possible during the early afternoon hours. The latest computer model runs shows temperatures cooling off close to freezing around the same time showers are expected, meaning we could be dealing with mixed precip showers during the afternoon hours tomorrow. I’m not expecting accumulations to be enough to cause major impacts, however places that see light rain could end up with freezing rain if temperatures cool off just enough. High temperatures tomorrow are set fairly early in the day, with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 40s during the morning hours of Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to cool off close to freezing, before eventually dipping below freezing tomorrow night into Wednesday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the current impacts to the county weather wise, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

