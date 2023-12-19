Medical Monday: Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

After a heart attack, it may be difficult to do normal activities, but attending Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab may help patients gain their confidence and ease back into their normal activities with the help and support of this program. Stewart White Lead RN shares who is most likely to be referred.

Stewart White: " Patients that have a cardiac episode anywhere as simple as they have stable angina or chest pain that the doctor has deemed that’s stable and can benefit from the rehab program all the way up to a heart transplant and many things in between.”

Amy Ward, a patient who is in ongoing cardiac rehab had a heart attack back in July. Although she was recommended by her Cardiology department to follow up with cardiac rehab, Ward was initially hesitant to attend the rehab program that runs three times a week with up to 36 sessions.

Amy Ward: " At first I was very hesitant about going. I would miss time from work, I could just do the exercises myself at home. Those were reasons I decided not to go.”

After Ward found herself having difficulty returning to her daily routine and experiencing high anxiety, she decided to attend cardiac rehab.

Ward: " I was just anxious, I was taking my blood pressure four times a day. I came to cardiac rehab. I found that the exercise program, they monitor you, they educate you, the staff is wonderful, emotional, and help support and it just gives you a better quality of life”.

Ward’s experience is the goal for the program that is centered around individual needs.

White: " We are set up to help people build up their strength and endurance”.

Ward: " I have the confidence now that I didn’t have before to perform regular tasks vacuuming, I am able to lift, I can walk long distances. It’s just just better quality”.

If you believe you may benefit from this program, contact your medical provider for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.