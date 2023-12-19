SAHS Girls looking for third straight Class D State Title

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Every year the Southern Aroostook Girls basketball team is mentioned as one of the favorites to win Class D. The Warriors have won two staight state titles and five straight regional crowns.The Warriors lost 1000 point scorer Maddie Russell to graduation, but they return three senior starters who have all made huge contributions to the teams success.

(Cliff Urquhart):” I have three seniors and they are the captains. Maddie Shields, Cami Shields and Emilee Landry. Three returning starters as well. They have a lot of tournament games under their belt. A lot of varsity basketball under their belt. They are really excited for this seasonand ready to lead.”

(Olivia Ellingwood):” They are great leaders. I think they are going to push us to be the team we need to be.”

The Warriors are off to a great start. they have shown they can score a lot of points and they also clamp down on defense. Coach Cliff Urquhart knows the team has a target on their back, but he is confident they will have another successful year

Urquhart:” It’s certainly some pressure that we created. I think we have a chance to compete in Class D. We have three returning starters an some kids that played some minutes last year who are looking to expand their roles.”

Two underclassmen who will be seeing more time this year are Hannah McGary and Olivia Ellingwood. Both are looking forward to their expanded role even though they are nervous.

Ellingwood:” It’s a lot more pressure because I have a bigger role on the team. I think it is going to be harder for us because we lost Maddie. I think we can do it.”

(Hannah McGary):” Very excited as a team we have gelled really well together. This group I have been playing with since I was young. It’s going to be interesting to see how we play at the varsity level all together.”

Urquhart tries to get the team ready for the playoffs by playing a tough regular season schedule.

Urquhart:” A lot of Class C teams again. We have a pretty good schedule. We dipped into the PVC a little bit. We are playing four games in the PVC so hopefully that will get us tournament ready.”

McGary and Ellingwood both agree that working hard at practice pays dividends in games.

Ellingwood:” It’s all the practice 110 percent every single day. I am excited to have a few more minutes on the floor, but also means I have to work harder and push myself harder.”

McGary:” Probably putting in 110 percent effort at practice and working hard to come back and do it again. We are all very close. We are all best friends and work well together and depend on each othe for a lot of things.”

