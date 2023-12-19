Student Athletes attend Aroostook League Student Leadership Summit

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Some Aroostook County Student Athletes attended a Student Leadership Summitt this week at the Univerity of Maine Presque Isle.

This is the second annual Student Athlete Leadership summit sponsored by the Aroostook League.

(Daniel Kuindersma):” One of the things that leadership shows is how other kids and students look up to one person.”

(Chloe Lento):” Aspects of leadership, having confidence and good communication skills and problem solving.”

(Payton Pelletier):” Encouraging, responsible be positive and be responsible.”

Those were some of the responses to what makes a good leader that were shared today at the Student Leadership Summit sponsored by the Aroostook League.

Evan Graves.:” We saw it in the Penobscot Valley Conference, and we said what can we do for Aroostook County and our own student athletes to bring leadership to all of our programs. I went out on a limb talked to some people to get it going and this year to continue it. Hopefully it will be something that our student athletes in our programs can develop and grow from as the years go by.”

The Leadership summit was for Sophomores and Juniors. The student athletes were selected by their Athletic Directors based on leadership traits they have may have noticed.

Graves:” Having these skills and understanding what it means to be a leader is important. Sometimes as coaches we pick who we think might want to be a leader, but at the end of the day that student might not to be a leader. If we can educate kids on what leadership is and how to lead in all of our programs. From our sports teams to band to the student section we need that leadership.”

How do you demonstrate leadership during a game or practice?

(Caden Bell):” If a teammate messes up making sure they know so they can correct the mistake.”

(Chloe Lento):” Knowing the difference between constructive criticism and just criticism.”

(Kayden Guerrette):” How you participate in practice. Giving 110 percent 100 percent of the time instead of just 75 percent at practice.”

(Andrew Cummings ) :” Not get too high or too low. When you win a game don’t get overconfident and cocky and when you lose you don’t want to lose your confidence.”

Graves says the community support for this project and other projects sponsored by the Aroostook League is tremendous.

Graves:” Not only do we have support from the AD’s and the Student Athletes, but we also have support of the community. MMG and Katahdin Trust have stepped up as sponsors for this event. it’s great having these local community oriented businesses help out. Ultimately as we talk about leadership and the strengths it can offer through athletics, the outcome is for the community as the years go by.”

The Student Athletes all looked to take what they learned back to their schools.

(Olivia Ellingwood):”I think it is definitely important, because as a Junior I have a lot of responsibility for our freshmen and sophomores. Just making sure they are prepared for our season and that I am a good role model for them.”

(Hannah McGary):”Being a sophomore and taking stuff back from this conference will help me in a year when I become and upperclassmen. Even to the younger kids in the High School, just being a good role model.”

(Sam Thibeault):” Just to see how I can help make my team better for the years to come and see how I can help younger kids in the future.”

(Kayden Guerrette):”I think a really big thing being a part of sports is respect and how you treat others and how you affect everyone else around you and not just yourself. Everyone has to play a role where they are being respectful and supporting each other.”

(Payton Pelletier):” It’s very important because I can bring this back to the younger girls and teach them about it. Help them know more about the leadership portion of playing sports. Just overall leadership in general to be an overall good person.”

