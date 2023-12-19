Wild Turkeys in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The turkey population in Maine faced extinction in the 1800′s, but thanks to conservation efforts the Wild turkey population in the state is doing well. News Source 8 reporter Megan Waceken takes a look at how the turkeys are doing in Aroostook County.

Sullivan says, “There were not turkeys in that state of Maine. They were extirpated which means they existed and then they were gone from the landscape due to overhunting and change in habitat.”

Kelsey Sullivan works to monitor wild game bird species throughout the state. The birds he monitors are waterfowl, woodcock, grouse, and Wild turkey.

Sullivan says, “That involves surveys, research, projects all to inform setting hunting seasons, seasons lengths, and bag limits on those species.”

Back in the late ‘70s and the ‘80s the Fishery and Wildlife Department started to bring turkeys into Maine from other states. They first brought turkeys into southern Maine. Once that turkey population was doing fine on its own, the department started bringing turkeys into other parts of the state including Aroostook County.

Amanda Demusz is a Regional Wildlife Biologist for the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Demusz says, “They were brought back from some trap from southern Maine brought up to Aroostook County between 2007 and 2011 I believe.”

Sullivan says the turkeys often utilize food sources put out by humans such as bird feeders but they also eat grubs in gardens. These food sources help the population thrive and so they do better in agricultural areas.

Sullivan says, “They were released in Perham, where there’s a farm. And that helped keep them going.”

Sullivan says he is not worried about the turkey population having a sudden decrease. He says something like that would happen more gradually.

Sullivan says, “We had a pretty wet breeding season this past year but that’s one year in many. It would take a couple of years to start to see a negative effect based on weather in rain conditions.”

Demusz says that hunting is beneficial for the hunters and helps control the turkey population.

Demusz says, “We want to maintain a healthy population and therefore hunting helps balance the growth of the population and to keep it at a healthy level.”

Sullivan says the turkey population in the core area of Aroostook County is well established and they are only seeing natural fluctuations from year to year.

