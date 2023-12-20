DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later

Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years after she disappeared.
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - In Washington state, DNA technology has identified a victim of the Green River Killer.

Lori Anne Razpotnik was just 15 years old when she disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in 1995, along with a second set of remains, but Lori Anne could not be identified.

At the time, detectives were investigating Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer.

Ridgway pleaded guilty this year to killing 48 women.

He is now 74 years old and serving a life sentence at the state prison in Walla Walla, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line down due to storm.
Power Outages Across the County
.
Fire Leaves Fort Fairfield Home Total Loss
When a woman from Alaska saw her beloved dog come face-to-face with a young moose, she did...
Woman scolds moose with ‘mom-voice’ to prevent it from attacking her dog
The SAHS girls are looking for their third straight Class D State Championship.
SAHS Girls looking for third straight Class D State Title
Student Athletes from several Aroostook League Schools attended a leadership summit.
Student Athletes attend Aroostook League Student Leadership Summit

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
GRAPHIC WARNING: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are more often becoming violence...
GRAPHIC: Violence against Palestinians in the West Bank on the rise
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in...
Madonna reveals she was in medically induced coma