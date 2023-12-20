Intervention Aroostook: 12.19.2023

Intervention Aroostook
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A program coordinated by ACAP is helping youth make healthy and positive decisions through various activities. G2O which stands for Gateway to Opportunity, is initiated through ACAP and the Maine Youth Action Network by connecting young people in different counties throughout the state to have paid work based learning projects over the summer. For the past two years, ACAP has served as a host site for the project in the county. Now those projects are being implemented in schools in the county with successful feedback and results.

