Lack of Snow means High School ski teams are back to dryland training.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Rain has washed away most of the snow throughout the area. Fort Kent still has some snow and they are still skiing at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center. Lonesome Pine opened for the season last Friday with man made snow. The rain we are getting now is proving to be a challenge for all of the ski teams around the County. The Defending Nordic Ski Champion Fort Kent Warriors have been fortunate they are still able to practice on snow on some of their trails.

(Carl Theriault):” It seems like this kind of activity every three or four years. We have been hosting our New Years’ camp i think for about 10 years. Not once have we not been able to hold that camp. Our fingers are crossed that things will turn. We have been on snow for three already with excellent skiing on our roller loop and then somedays we have been able to groom another 5 k kilometers too.”

Fort Kent already hosted a nordic ski race last Tuesday. Conditions were not perfect, but at least the student athletes were able to compete. Theriault says the roller ski loop has made a huge difference because it retains snow and ice more than bare ground.

Theriault:” I never expected that when we built it. The asphalt would hold the snow better. It freezes better and it is smoother. The key is it’s smoother, so you groom it with three or four inches of snow and that compacts down to an inch or two and it really feels like you are on ten inches of snow.”

Meanwhile in Caribou and other schools around the area the alpine skiers are indoors doing dryland training.

(Neal Sleeper):” It’s a roller coaster. We are trying to be as creative as we can. We have been fortunate to get one race in and we did get one practice on the snow and that boosted morale. When the weather outside is like it is today you revert back to being indoors.”

Sleeper says he is hopeful that there will be a change in the weather pattern and that his skiers will be able to get back on their skis.

Sleeper:” You look in the long range forecast and there isn’t really a lot of cold nights out there. it’s not super conducive to making snow. I do want to give credit to Lonesome Pine and Big Rock who have done an outstanding job of making hay while the sun shines. In terms of getting snow made, at this point we are back in the hallways until we hear otherwise that conditions are good enough for us to get back outdoors.”

Both coaches are trying to keep their skiers motivated.

Sleeper:” both Big Rock and Lonesome Pine have made a lot of snow and that man made snow is pretty resistant to thaw cycles like we are having.”

Theriault:” They are pretty motivated. You can keep them going pretty easily. Today is a rest day and a wax day to get ready for the next meet. It’s a question, no question about it.”

